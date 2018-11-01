Record And Tape Traders In Towson Closing

I guess we should’ve seen this coming.

Record and Tape Traders in Towson, the last location of a once-robust local chain, will close, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page. The company has been in business for 40 years.

The Towson mainstay will remain in business until Christmas, with liquidation of current stock being liquidated starting this week.

Founded in 1977 out of a Towson home, Record and Tape Traders eventually grew to have eight other locations, including Charles Village, Frederick, Bel Air, Catonsville, Westminster and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

One by one, they have closed. And we know we can point our finger at the surge of digital music and entertainment.

The social media post said, “We were so proud to be your music and movie location for as long as we could,” the post concluded. “That’s the way she goes…”

