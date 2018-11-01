CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Record And Tape Traders In Towson Closing

Leave a comment
Full Frame Shot Of Multi Colored Compact Disc

Source: Andrew Cardillo / EyeEm / Getty

I guess we should’ve seen this coming.

Record and Tape Traders in Towson, the last location of a once-robust local chain, will close, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page. The company has been in business for 40 years.

The Towson mainstay will remain in business until Christmas, with liquidation of current stock being liquidated starting this week.

Founded in 1977 out of a Towson home, Record and Tape Traders eventually grew to have eight other locations, including Charles Village, Frederick, Bel Air, Catonsville, Westminster and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

One by one, they have closed. And we know we can point our finger at the surge of digital music and entertainment.

The social media post said, “We were so proud to be your music and movie location for as long as we could,” the post concluded. “That’s the way she goes…”

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Record And Tape Traders In Towson Closing was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams…

Next to Former President Obama, the Democratic candidate for the Governor of Georgia is the second politician the media mogul…
11.02.18
Trump’s Racist Ad Aims For The Willie Horton…

Trump's racist political ad is reminiscent of the Republicans’ infamous 1988 Willie Horton spot.
11.02.18
On The Run! White Woman Wanted After Racist…

The 51-year-old is a wanted woman.
11.02.18
Vote Suppressor Brian Kemp Runs Away From Second…

Brian Kemp withdrew from his second debate against Stacey Abrams.
11.02.18
Candace Owens Publicly Apologizes To Kanye West With…

The newest queen of the sunken place speaks out.
11.01.18
Philadelphia Police Officer Reportedly Posts Photo In Blackface

There is a call for the police officer to be fired
11.01.18
Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia?

Oprah is lending her star power to the next possible governor of Georgia.
11.01.18
Arrested! White Woman Who Wrote Racist Note To…

Somehow the perpetrator feels that she’s the victim.
11.01.18
Who Is Danye Jones? Ferguson Activist Says Her…

There has been a series of suspicious deaths connected to the Ferguson protests.
11.01.18
Sister of Self-Hating Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’…

Nina, Treasure Richards' older sibling, claims her mother was also in on the plot to get a free trip to…
10.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close