CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Larsa Pippen Files For Divorce From Scottie Pippen

It appeared that the couple was back to working things out as a couple after earlier stumbles.

Leave a comment
Haute Living and Roger Dubuis Honor Scottie Pippen during NBA All-Stars Week with LOUIS XIII

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Scottie and Larsa Pippen have suffered a few ups and downs during their long marriage but it appears to be coming to an official end. Mrs. Pippen has filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years, along with legal and physical custody of their four children.

TMZ Sports reports:

Larsa and Scottie Pippen are getting divorced. We’ve learned Larsa filed legal docs Friday in L.A. County Superior Court to end their marriage.

They’ve had multiple issues over the years … Scottie filed for divorce back in 2016 but they called it off last year. Just before he filed, cops came to their home twice for domestic disturbance calls, but no one was arrested. Larsa told cops Scottie scared her.

Sources connected to the couple tell us, there’s no scandal this time around. The 2 have just grown apart over the last few years and decided to end their relationship. They’re still committed to co-parenting their kids, but they don’t want to be married anymore.

The outlet added a statement from Mrs. Pippen that seems to support the fact the split was amicable.

“We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives, she wrote in the statment. “We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much.”

Photo: Getty

Larsa Pippen Files For Divorce From Scottie Pippen was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trump’s Former Lawyer Claims The President Said Black…

Honestly, is anyone really shocked that #45 may be a racist?
11.04.18
Milwaukee Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Fatal…

Mario Hobson was only 31 when he was shot and killed on Aug. 13.
11.04.18
Oxygen’s ‘The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon’ Explores The…

Investigative reporter Shawndrea Thomas discusses the importance of this upcoming 2-part special and what newsrooms can do to ensure that…
11.04.18
Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams…

Next to Former President Obama, the Democratic candidate for the Governor of Georgia is the second politician the media mogul…
11.02.18
Trump’s Racist Ad Aims For The Willie Horton…

Trump's racist political ad is reminiscent of the Republicans’ infamous 1988 Willie Horton spot.
11.02.18
On The Run! White Woman Wanted After Racist…

The 51-year-old is a wanted woman.
11.02.18
Vote Suppressor Brian Kemp Runs Away From Second…

Brian Kemp withdrew from his second debate against Stacey Abrams.
11.02.18
Candace Owens Publicly Apologizes To Kanye West With…

The newest queen of the sunken place speaks out.
11.01.18
Philadelphia Police Officer Reportedly Posts Photo In Blackface

There is a call for the police officer to be fired
11.01.18
Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia?

Oprah is lending her star power to the next possible governor of Georgia.
11.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close