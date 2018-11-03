CLOSE
National
Trump’s Former Lawyer Claims The President Said Black People Were “Too Stupid” To Vote For Him

Honestly, is anyone really shocked that #45 may be a racist?

President Trump Signs a Memorandum on Addressing China

Source: Pool / Getty

President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is spilling all the tea about then-candidate Trump…and it’s not pretty.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Cohen claims that #45 made numerous racist comments, once saying that Black people were “too stupid” to vote for him in the 2016 Presidential election.

“I told Trump that [a] rally looked vanilla on television. Trump responded, ‘That’s because Black people are too stupid to vote for me,’” Cohen told the magazine.

He also recalled a conversation with the billionaire several years earlier when Trump allegedly said, “Name one country run by a Black person that’s not a s***hole … Name one city.”

During a different conversation the lawyer believes took place in the early 2000s, Cohen said, “We were going from the airport to the hotel [in Chicago], and we drove through what looked like a rougher neighborhood. Trump made a comment to me, saying that only the Blacks could live like this.”

Also, Cohen claimed that Trump said “there’s no way’” he could let an African-American contestant from season one of “The Apprentice” be the reality show’s winner.

Sigh…

Honestly, no one should be surprised about this revelation.

Trump is the same man who referred to Haiti and other African countries as “sh*tholes,” told folks that there are some “very fine” white supremacists and Neo Nazis and also wants to build a wall to keep Brown people out of the country.

His older alleged comments are just par for the course.

Cohen, who is awaiting sentencing for tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations, also admitted to VF that given the President’s behavior he regrets not cutting ties with him earlier. (Remember: Cohen once said that he would take a bullet for the President)

“I should have been a bigger person, and I should have left,” he stressed.

Now Cohen isn’t the only former employee of the President claiming that he’s racist.

Over the summer, former White House communications staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was fired last December, claimed in her book “Unhinged” that Trump used the n-word on the set of “The Apprentice.”

Meanwhile, folks out there hope that Cohen’s accusations will rile up voters on Tuesday for the 2018 midterm elections:

Listen…2020 can’t come soon enough.

