NWS Calling Storm Damage In S.E. Baltimore City/County A Tornado

The National Weather Service is calling the storm damage in Baltimore City/County last night a E-F1 tornado.

Some apartments were damaged along with a partial roof collapse at the Amazon warehouse that killed 2 men in Southeast Baltimore.

