CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Drake Slams Vancouver Casino For Racially Profiling Him, Allegedly

The casino cage must not have any Drake fans.

Leave a comment
Drake

Source: Jaime Espinoza / WENN

Despite all the chart breaking hits and having a white mother, Drake can still get treated like “just another Black guy.” The 6 God took to Instagram to slam a Vancouver casino that he says racially profiled him. 

The “Nonstop” rapper says he was just trying to get his gamble on, but Parq Vancouver Casino had different plans.

“Parq Casino @parqvancouverbc is the worst run business I have ever witnessed … profiling me and not allowing me to gamble when I had everything they originally asked me for,” wrote the Boy on his IG story.

Yahoo News, via CBC News, reports that the casino is “investigating” Drake’s allegations.

Under new regulations, B.C. casinos need a “source of funds declaration” when depositing more than $10K to deter money laundering. Sounds like either Drake didn’t have his paperwork in order, or the casino couldn’t believe a Black guy had that much disposable dough. Or, the accounting department didn’t bother to do Google search.

View this post on Instagram

Canuck.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Photo: WENN.com

Drake Slams Vancouver Casino For Racially Profiling Him, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Charges Against Woman Who Surrendered To Cops Over…

Susan Westwood, dubbed South Park Susan, has surrendered to police.
11.05.18
Watch: Chris Rock And Keegan-Michael Key School Black…

Comedians Chris Rock and Keegan-Michael Key offer a video primer to Black people on their voting rights.
11.05.18
Angela Simmons Ex-Fiancé Killed In His Home

Sutton Tennyson, the Ex-Fiancé and father to Angela Simmons child was shot and killed in his home in Atlanta. Authorities found…
11.05.18
Brian Kemp’s Latest Move Shows His ‘Desperation,’ Stacey…

Stacey Abrams called President Trump and Brian Kemp 'desperate' in the final days before the 2018 midterm elections.
11.05.18
Political Races To Watch In 2018 Midterm Elections…

Here's a list of Black political candidates running in the 2018 midterm elections for Congress and statewide offices.
11.05.18
Trump’s Former Lawyer Claims The President Said Black…

Honestly, is anyone really shocked that #45 may be a racist?
11.04.18
Milwaukee Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Fatal…

Mario Hobson was only 31 when he was shot and killed on Aug. 13.
11.04.18
Oxygen’s ‘The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon’ Explores The…

Investigative reporter Shawndrea Thomas discusses the importance of this upcoming 2-part special and what newsrooms can do to ensure that…
11.04.18
Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams…

Next to Former President Obama, the Democratic candidate for the Governor of Georgia is the second politician the media mogul…
11.02.18
Trump’s Racist Ad Aims For The Willie Horton…

Trump's racist political ad is reminiscent of the Republicans’ infamous 1988 Willie Horton spot.
11.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close