CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Dance Like Diddy: 8 Times Puffy Made Us Want To Dance With Him

Leave a comment
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Natt Lim / Getty

Diddy may have changed his name several times over the years, but a couple of things about him have remained the same: his bank account, and his ability to dance like no one is watching.

Puff, a.k.a. Brother Love, a.k.a. Puff Daddy, b.k.a. Diddy used to be a backup dancer for Big Daddy Kane and Heavy D back in the late 80’s and early 90’s before anyone knew who Sean Combs was.

His demanding personality, undeniable confidence and his ability to dance to the beat of his own drum — unapologetically — made everyone want to “Dance Like Diddy” back in the day. He even gave us a little taste of it on Halloween:

Diddy’s dancing is so infamous that different variations of it has serviced many times over the years. Let’s not act like the Schmoney Dance isn’t a millennial version of the Diddy bop.

 

And his iconic moves in “Special Delivery” have made their way back in to the front of the culture, thanks to Lil Wayne and Swizz Beatz’ “Uproar” song and the dance challenge that accompanies it.

Let’s not forget that his initial reaction to being scared by a clown on Ellen was to hit the Michael Jackson “Beat It” dance.

Diddy’s so good at dancing that both of his sons, Christian and Justin Combs, have low key followed in his footsteps. You can’t go on the ‘gram these days without seeing at least one video of them doing their best Harlem Shake and stuntin’ like their dancing daddy.

Brother Love turns 49-years old today and it’s only right that we acknowledge one of his many — and probably his favorite — talent that he’s shown to us over the years.

Hit the flip to check out all the time Puff made us want to Dance Like Diddy.

Dance Like Diddy: 8 Times Puffy Made Us Want To Dance With Him was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Charges Against Woman Who Surrendered To Cops Over…

Susan Westwood, dubbed South Park Susan, has surrendered to police.
11.05.18
Watch: Chris Rock And Keegan-Michael Key School Black…

Comedians Chris Rock and Keegan-Michael Key offer a video primer to Black people on their voting rights.
11.05.18
Angela Simmons Ex-Fiancé Killed In His Home

Sutton Tennyson, the Ex-Fiancé and father to Angela Simmons child was shot and killed in his home in Atlanta. Authorities found…
11.05.18
Brian Kemp’s Latest Move Shows His ‘Desperation,’ Stacey…

Stacey Abrams called President Trump and Brian Kemp 'desperate' in the final days before the 2018 midterm elections.
11.05.18
Political Races To Watch In 2018 Midterm Elections…

Here's a list of Black political candidates running in the 2018 midterm elections for Congress and statewide offices.
11.05.18
Trump’s Former Lawyer Claims The President Said Black…

Honestly, is anyone really shocked that #45 may be a racist?
11.04.18
Milwaukee Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Fatal…

Mario Hobson was only 31 when he was shot and killed on Aug. 13.
11.04.18
Oxygen’s ‘The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon’ Explores The…

Investigative reporter Shawndrea Thomas discusses the importance of this upcoming 2-part special and what newsrooms can do to ensure that…
11.04.18
Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams…

Next to Former President Obama, the Democratic candidate for the Governor of Georgia is the second politician the media mogul…
11.02.18
Trump’s Racist Ad Aims For The Willie Horton…

Trump's racist political ad is reminiscent of the Republicans’ infamous 1988 Willie Horton spot.
11.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close