CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Man Wearing Multicolored Wig Allegedly Shoots Himself While Robbing Mcdonald’s

Leave a comment
Police officer arresting a young man at night

(Susan Chiang)

Authorities say the armed robbery seemed to be going according to plan. 26-year-old Donte Grayer had pulled out his gun and was led by the manager to the safe in the back office, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

But things went left when Grayer accidentally shot himself in the leg. He was  taken to the hospital and into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses told police a man entered the Georgia McDonald’s in a black and red wig and asked to speak with a manager. Grayer then “brandished a handgun and told the manager to take him to the back office and open the safe. The manager complied with his demands,” the sheriff’s office said.

While Grayer and the manager were in the back office witnesses heard a gunshot followed by a male screaming for help.

Grayer was reportedly found on the ground wearing only his boxers, with the wig laying nearby. Money and other articles of clothing were also found.

He is reportedly  in stable condition, and is expected to be taken to the Jail when he is released from the hospital. The alleged robbery is under investigation.

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

20 photos Launch gallery

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Wearing Multicolored Wig Allegedly Shoots Himself While Robbing Mcdonald’s was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Campaigns Make Final Election Day Push As Celebrities…

From Oprah to Diddy to Dave Chappelle to Barack Obama, big names were giving candidates a big boost.
11.06.18
Charges Against Woman Who Surrendered To Cops Over…

Susan Westwood, dubbed South Park Susan, has surrendered to police.
11.05.18
Watch: Chris Rock And Keegan-Michael Key School Black…

Comedians Chris Rock and Keegan-Michael Key offer a video primer to Black people on their voting rights.
11.05.18
Angela Simmons Ex-Fiancé Killed In His Home

Sutton Tennyson, the Ex-Fiancé and father to Angela Simmons child was shot and killed in his home in Atlanta. Authorities found…
11.05.18
Brian Kemp’s Latest Move Shows His ‘Desperation,’ Stacey…

Stacey Abrams called President Trump and Brian Kemp 'desperate' in the final days before the 2018 midterm elections.
11.05.18
Political Races To Watch In 2018 Midterm Elections…

Here's a list of Black political candidates running in the 2018 midterm elections for Congress and statewide offices.
11.05.18
Trump’s Former Lawyer Claims The President Said Black…

Honestly, is anyone really shocked that #45 may be a racist?
11.04.18
Milwaukee Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Fatal…

Mario Hobson was only 31 when he was shot and killed on Aug. 13.
11.04.18
Oxygen’s ‘The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon’ Explores The…

Investigative reporter Shawndrea Thomas discusses the importance of this upcoming 2-part special and what newsrooms can do to ensure that…
11.04.18
Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams…

Next to Former President Obama, the Democratic candidate for the Governor of Georgia is the second politician the media mogul…
11.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close