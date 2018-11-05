CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Ice Cube To Partner With Alex And Ani Founder In Bid For 22 Sports TV Stations

Ice Cube is looking to be one of the biggest players in all forms of media. The Blast reports he’s partnering with one of the biggest names in the jewelry business to get it done.

According to The Blast, the rapper is teaming up with Carolyn Rafaelian, the founder of popular bangle brand Alex and Ani, in a bid to buy 22 regional sports television stations.

Sources close to the deal tell The Blast that Rafaelian “is going in huge on this” with Ice Cube and will be investing heavily in the deal.

Rafaelian, based on the success of the Alex and Ani brand, is #21 on the Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. She was also named “America’s richest jeweler,” and one of People Magazine’s “25 Woman Changing the World.”

Cube is also being joined by his partners in the Big3 basketball league in making the bid.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 22 channels include marquee properties in New York and Los Angeles, which will include stations airing local sports games.

The reported the stations are valued at $25 billion but it’s likely they could sell for less than $20 billion. Disney must get ride of the 22 regional networks as part of its deal to acquire 21st Century Fox.

Ice Cube and Carolyn Rafaelian aren’t the only ones bidding on the stations — media companies and some sports teams are expected to be at the table.

