High School Teacher Arrested After Fighting A Student During Class

23822191

(Creatas Images)

A California high school teacher was arrested after video surfaced of him allegedly punching one of his students who used a racial slur, CBS Los Angeles reports. Marston Riley, 64, was released November 3 from the Los Angeles County Jail after posting $50,000 bail, according to reports.

Cellphone video showed the student taunting Riley, calling him the N-word and cursing at him. Riley was clearly growing more frustrated and then he began repeatedly hitting the student, and at one point, using an object to hit him.

The student was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and released, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The video circulated online, see below:

“I was scared for the kid, and partly for the teacher too,” a student who witnessed the fight told CBS Los Angeles.

The fight allegedly  began after the teacher said the student was not wearing the proper school uniform, the witness told the station. The student responded with racist comments.

“It was just back and forth, back and forth, and then the teacher just decided to throw a punch and that’s when everything happened,” the witness said.

GoFundMe page has been created by the teacher’s supporters to raise money for his legal fees. They say he’s been physically or verbally attacked in the past.

High School Teacher Arrested After Fighting A Student During Class was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

