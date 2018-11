Cardi B. and Nicki Minaj have finally ended their beef, with a little help from an unlikely friend. Ellen DeGeneres called the women out on her show and shortly after they were on twitter apologizing to each other. Who knew Ellen could have such an impact on the rap community? We discuss this and more on this episode of The Culture Grid.

