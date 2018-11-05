CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Tornado Touches Down In Baltimore This Past Friday, 2 Dead, 1 Injured

Leave a comment
2nd man found dead in partial collapse of Amazon warehouse in Baltimore

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

A tornado touched down in Baltimore this Friday, killing two people and injuring another. The storms came in Friday night, knocking down trees and destroying buildings. Damage occurred at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Baltimore, along with building damage in Mt. Airy.

Search crews discovered the bodies of two workers at the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Baltimore Fire identified the two victims Saturday as Andrew Lindsay, 54, and Israel Espana Argote.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed that the EF-1 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 105 mph touched down in Baltimore just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Tornado Touches Down In Baltimore This Past Friday, 2 Dead, 1 Injured was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Campaigns Make Final Election Day Push As Celebrities…

From Oprah to Diddy to Dave Chappelle to Barack Obama, big names were giving candidates a big boost.
11.06.18
Charges Against Woman Who Surrendered To Cops Over…

Susan Westwood, dubbed South Park Susan, has surrendered to police.
11.05.18
Watch: Chris Rock And Keegan-Michael Key School Black…

Comedians Chris Rock and Keegan-Michael Key offer a video primer to Black people on their voting rights.
11.05.18
Angela Simmons Ex-Fiancé Killed In His Home

Sutton Tennyson, the Ex-Fiancé and father to Angela Simmons child was shot and killed in his home in Atlanta. Authorities found…
11.05.18
Brian Kemp’s Latest Move Shows His ‘Desperation,’ Stacey…

Stacey Abrams called President Trump and Brian Kemp 'desperate' in the final days before the 2018 midterm elections.
11.05.18
Political Races To Watch In 2018 Midterm Elections…

Here's a list of Black political candidates running in the 2018 midterm elections for Congress and statewide offices.
11.05.18
Trump’s Former Lawyer Claims The President Said Black…

Honestly, is anyone really shocked that #45 may be a racist?
11.04.18
Milwaukee Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Fatal…

Mario Hobson was only 31 when he was shot and killed on Aug. 13.
11.04.18
Oxygen’s ‘The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon’ Explores The…

Investigative reporter Shawndrea Thomas discusses the importance of this upcoming 2-part special and what newsrooms can do to ensure that…
11.04.18
Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams…

Next to Former President Obama, the Democratic candidate for the Governor of Georgia is the second politician the media mogul…
11.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close