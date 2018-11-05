Tornado Touches Down In Baltimore This Past Friday, 2 Dead, 1 Injured

A tornado touched down in Baltimore this Friday, killing two people and injuring another. The storms came in Friday night, knocking down trees and destroying buildings. Damage occurred at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Baltimore, along with building damage in Mt. Airy.

Search crews discovered the bodies of two workers at the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Baltimore Fire identified the two victims Saturday as Andrew Lindsay, 54, and Israel Espana Argote.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed that the EF-1 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 105 mph touched down in Baltimore just before 10 p.m. Friday.

