Georgia High School Band Spells Out Racial Slur During Halftime Performance

Via Bossip:

People are in an uproar after a Georgia high school spelled out a racist term during a halftime show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Attendees of a recent Brookwood high school game in Gwinnett County, Georgia were shocked to see members of the school marching band standing next to each other and spelling out the word “c**n.”

SEE ALSO: High School Marching Band Causes Outrage After ‘John Q’ Halftime Skit

According to CBS News, the school’s Principal Bo Ford sent a letter to parents apologizing for the incident. According to Ford, some of the instruments have covers that spell out the name of the school’s mascot, “Broncos” but for some reason, the letters c-o-o-n were placed together.

He also added that the covers are not normally worn on the field and said, the incident is “hurtful, disrespectful and disappointing.”

Principal apologizes after school band spells out racial slur https://t.co/BeRRuJ6bwI pic.twitter.com/xJvYCHW87E — CBS46 (@cbs46) November 5, 2018

Some disciplinary action is expected to be taken against the students.

See photos of Rickey Smiley at Alabama State University below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Live Broadcast At Alabama State University 16 photos Launch gallery "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Live Broadcast At Alabama State University 1. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 1 of 16 2. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 2 of 16 3. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 3 of 16 4. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 4 of 16 5. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 5 of 16 6. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 6 of 16 7. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 7 of 16 8. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 8 of 16 9. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 9 of 16 10. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 10 of 16 11. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 11 of 16 12. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 12 of 16 13. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 13 of 16 14. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 14 of 16 15. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 15 of 16 16. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University Source:Mitch Henry 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Live Broadcast At Alabama State University "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Live Broadcast At Alabama State University

Georgia High School Band Spells Out Racial Slur During Halftime Performance was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com