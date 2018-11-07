CLOSE
Kenya Moore Having ‘Tough’ Recovery, After Having Complications During Labor

Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly, recently welcomed their baby girl Brooklyn Doris Daly. But bringing her into the world at 47-years-old presented some challenges. On social media, Kenya confirmed the complications she experienced during the birth. Her caption read:

She’s so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the deliver room. I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me.

God is so good. We are blessed and doing well.

My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all.

Fellow housewife, Kandi Burrus sent Kenya a beautiful bouquet of flowers to congratulate her on her new arrival. Kenya used her Instagram caption to thank Kandi and acknowledge her recovery process. She said:

“Having a tough day of recovery and just got these! So gorgeous feeling so emotional! Thank you @kandifor being you and all your generosity from you and your family! I love you mama!”

Kenya Moore Having ‘Tough’ Recovery, After Having Complications During Labor was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

