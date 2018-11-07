FU DL: Now You Want To Be Cheap?

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 11.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss


DL can rub people the wrong way, so he likes to give folks an arena to tell him how they really feel! Recently DL was complaining about how much his daughter’s wedding was costing him. One listener wants to know why he’s okay buying new cars and shoes and taking trips and but is being cheep when it comes to his baby girl’s wedding.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!


FU DL: Now You Want To Be Cheap? was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Multiple Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In California…

https://www.facebook.com/ABC7/videos/285272605449452/ Multiple injuries reported after a mass shooting situation in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night. Thousand Oaks…
11.08.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Losing Black GOP…

President Trump mocks Black Republican Mia Love.
11.08.18
Victory! 19 Black Women Made History In Texas

This is epic.
11.08.18
Trump Wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Resign!

According to CNN Attorney General, Jeff Sessions has been asked to resign by President Donald Trump. https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1060258178791817217 This comes after…
11.07.18
An Andrew Gillum Recount Could Be In The…

Gillum's team believes some votes haven't been counted.
11.08.18
5 Things We Learned From The Midterm Elections

Black candidates were instrumental in helping the Democrats win the U.S. House of Representatives.
11.08.18
Former National Teacher Of The Year Jahana Hayes…

Former national teacher of the year Jahana Hayes has been declared the winner of her congressional race in Connecticut.
11.07.18
Felon Voting Rights Restoration In Florida Is A…

Florida Amendment 4 passed, granting voting rights to ex-felons.
11.07.18
Andrew Gillum Barely Loses Florida Governor Race By…

Andrew Gillum on Tuesday night barely fell short in his historic quest to become the first Black governor of Florida's next governor.
11.07.18
Tish James Becomes New York’s Attorney General And…

Letitia A. "Tish" James made history Tuesday night after she was projected to win her election to New York state's…
11.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close