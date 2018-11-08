CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Voters Set A Midterm Election Record In Maryland For 2018

Leave a comment
Election Judges

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

We set a midterm election voting record in Maryland this year with 2.1 milion people casting ballots.

Surpassing 2010’s midterm record of nearly 1.9 million voters. Maryland’s growing population and voting base continues to increase.

In fact, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic challenger Ben Jealous put up a historically large number of votes in the state.

Hogan got more votes than any other Governor in Maryland history, breaking record set by O’Malley in 2010.

 

 

“QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://92q.com&#8221; id=”4040676″ o

Voters Set A Midterm Election Record In Maryland For 2018 was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stacey Abrams Campaign Speaks Out On Trifling Brian…

She will not give up.
11.08.18
Multiple Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In California…

https://www.facebook.com/ABC7/videos/285272605449452/ Multiple injuries reported after a mass shooting situation in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night. Thousand Oaks…
11.08.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Losing Black GOP…

President Trump mocks Black Republican Mia Love.
11.08.18
Victory! 19 Black Women Made History In Texas

This is epic.
11.08.18
Trump Wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Resign!

According to CNN Attorney General, Jeff Sessions has been asked to resign by President Donald Trump. https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1060258178791817217 This comes after…
11.07.18
An Andrew Gillum Recount Could Be In The…

Gillum's team believes some votes haven't been counted.
11.08.18
5 Things We Learned From The Midterm Elections

Black candidates were instrumental in helping the Democrats win the U.S. House of Representatives.
11.08.18
Former National Teacher Of The Year Jahana Hayes…

Former national teacher of the year Jahana Hayes has been declared the winner of her congressional race in Connecticut.
11.07.18
Felon Voting Rights Restoration In Florida Is A…

Florida Amendment 4 passed, granting voting rights to ex-felons.
11.07.18
Andrew Gillum Barely Loses Florida Governor Race By…

Andrew Gillum on Tuesday night barely fell short in his historic quest to become the first Black governor of Florida's next governor.
11.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close