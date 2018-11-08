Voters Set A Midterm Election Record In Maryland For 2018

We set a midterm election voting record in Maryland this year with 2.1 milion people casting ballots.

Surpassing 2010’s midterm record of nearly 1.9 million voters. Maryland’s growing population and voting base continues to increase.

In fact, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic challenger Ben Jealous put up a historically large number of votes in the state.

Hogan got more votes than any other Governor in Maryland history, breaking record set by O’Malley in 2010.

