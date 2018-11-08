CLOSE
Idris Elba Gushes Over His Fiancée

(Idris Elba Instagram)

Idris Elba and his fiancée Sabrina Dowhre are planning their upcoming wedding and he gushed over why he loves his soon-to-be wife so much in a new interview with People. Elba usually doesn’t share much about his personal life, but he told the magazine just why she’s the one for him!

The newly named “sexiest man alive,”  said that his bride to be makes him laugh and keeps him encouraged.

“She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy,” he said. “She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.”

He went on to say the day he proposed was “the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever.”

He says getting down on one knee at the premiere of his movie Yardie “was a little spontaneous, if I’m honest… I was at a cast and crew screening and among people I loved. We had all worked so hard for this project so I was like I’m doing it right now, here, today.”

When it comes to the big day, the 46-year-old said he has a few wedding ideas he’s trying to make come true. “It’s a special day, but we both have our own ideas,” he said. “I want about 19 deejays. There have to be, c’mon!”

We can’t wait to see the wedding pictures!

Idris Elba Gushes Over His Fiancée was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

