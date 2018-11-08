CLOSE
Tamera Mowry’s Niece Among Those Killed In Latest Mass Shooting

42nd NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Tragic news for Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam as the couple revealed that their niece Alaina Housley was one of the victims in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting late Wednesday night.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the couple stated via their joint representative Chantal Artur. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

RELATED: Multiple Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In California Bar

As the day continued, Housley said he feared the worst for his niece.

Just last month, Mowry-Housley gushed over her niece and how much she had grown as a person.

“My niece Alaina Housley. I can’t believe I met her when she was five,” she wrote. “She now is a Junior in high school doing a photo shoot with a 70’s theme. Kill it beauty. Good luck in all your future endeavors.”

Alaina Housley was 18 years old.

Tamera Mowry’s Niece Among Those Killed In Latest Mass Shooting was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

