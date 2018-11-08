CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Benefits Of Incorporating Prayer Into Your Relationship [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
Rock T

Source: Rock T / Krstyal

Do you pray with your significant other?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The saying goes, if you pray together, you stay together. And if you’re a believe in a higher power, you’ll find that doing so produces a relaxed mode on one accord and also allows you to be submissive. Together.

SEE ALSO: Is Your Babe Your Best Friend? 5 Tips To Build Trust In Relationships

Rock T and his wife pray together. Here are their results:

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO ROCK-T & KRYSTAL'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL

SimplyOneInMarriage.com listed the following as reasons you, too, should incorporate prayer into your relationship:

1. It brings you together in agreement.

2. It is an act of love.

3. It draws you closer together and develops a deeper love for one another.

4. It brings a sweet and precious moment in your day.

5. It brings you together, humbly, before the Lord.

6. It is encourages you and gives you hope.

7. It reminds you that you’re in this life together and you’ve got each other’s back.

8. It paves the way for forgiveness.

9. It allows you to share your strengths and weaknesses.

10. It moves you beyond yourself to the concerns of your spouse.

Click here to read more reasons.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Benefits Of Incorporating Prayer Into Your Relationship [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Fighting For Justice’: Black Mom Who Lost Family…

A Black woman comments on the indictment of the boat captain responsible for the sea accident that killed nine members…
11.09.18
Bring It Home! Florida Governor’s Race Reportedly Headed…

Mayor Andrew Gillum still has a chance.
11.09.18
Protesters At Tucker Carlson’s House Double Down: ‘Promotion…

Smash Racism D.C. speaks out about their protest against the Fox News host.
11.09.18
Stacey Abrams Campaign Speaks Out On Trifling Brian…

She will not give up.
11.08.18
Multiple Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In California…

https://www.facebook.com/ABC7/videos/285272605449452/ Multiple injuries reported after a mass shooting situation in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night. Thousand Oaks…
11.08.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Losing Black GOP…

President Trump mocks Black Republican Mia Love.
11.08.18
Victory! 19 Black Women Made History In Texas

This is epic.
11.08.18
Trump Wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Resign!

According to CNN Attorney General, Jeff Sessions has been asked to resign by President Donald Trump. https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1060258178791817217 This comes after…
11.07.18
An Andrew Gillum Recount Could Be In The…

Gillum's team believes some votes haven't been counted.
11.08.18
5 Things We Learned From The Midterm Elections

Black candidates were instrumental in helping the Democrats win the U.S. House of Representatives.
11.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close