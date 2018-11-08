CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Watch: The Conversation Viola Davis Had With Steve McQueen About Wearing Her “Nappy Hair” In Bed With Liam Neeson

Viola stars as a natural haired bad-ass in the suspense-filled crime film, "Widows."

Leave a comment
Viola Widows

Source: iOne / iOne

Viola Davis stars as a bad ass, take charge wife in the upcoming high intensity film, “Widows.” Davis, along with her girl-powered team comprised of fellow actresses Cynthia Erivo,  Michelle Rodriguez and Elizabeth Debiki, band together to save their own lives and create a brand new one in the ashes of their husband’s mistakes. The film is rich with themes of female-empowered, so HB’s editor Keyaira Kelly (@keyairakelly) sat down with the cast and the film’s Oscar winning director, Steve McQueen, about why this story is important and what men can learn from women in the age of #MeToo.

The film will hit theaters November 16th.

Watch: The Conversation Viola Davis Had With Steve McQueen About Wearing Her “Nappy Hair” In Bed With Liam Neeson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Fighting For Justice’: Black Mom Who Lost Family…

A Black woman comments on the indictment of the boat captain responsible for the sea accident that killed nine members…
11.09.18
Bring It Home! Florida Governor’s Race Reportedly Headed…

Mayor Andrew Gillum still has a chance.
11.09.18
Protesters At Tucker Carlson’s House Double Down: ‘Promotion…

Smash Racism D.C. speaks out about their protest against the Fox News host.
11.09.18
Stacey Abrams Campaign Speaks Out On Trifling Brian…

She will not give up.
11.08.18
Multiple Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In California…

https://www.facebook.com/ABC7/videos/285272605449452/ Multiple injuries reported after a mass shooting situation in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night. Thousand Oaks…
11.08.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Losing Black GOP…

President Trump mocks Black Republican Mia Love.
11.08.18
Victory! 19 Black Women Made History In Texas

This is epic.
11.08.18
Trump Wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Resign!

According to CNN Attorney General, Jeff Sessions has been asked to resign by President Donald Trump. https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1060258178791817217 This comes after…
11.07.18
An Andrew Gillum Recount Could Be In The…

Gillum's team believes some votes haven't been counted.
11.08.18
5 Things We Learned From The Midterm Elections

Black candidates were instrumental in helping the Democrats win the U.S. House of Representatives.
11.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close