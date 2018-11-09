CLOSE
National
Newly Elected Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Can’t Afford An Apartment In Washington, D.C.

She is the youngest person ever to be elected to Congress.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest woman elected to Congress at the age of 29. She will be representing New York’s 14th District. However, even as she makes history, the Bronx native cannot afford an apartment in overpriced Washington, D.C.

Although her salary will be $174,000 a year, she will not get paid until January. That is three months without a check. She explained to the New York Times her transition will be “very unusual, because I can’t really take a salary. I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress. So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real.”

Just a year ago she was working at a bar in New York City. She said she saved money before leaving the job and has been planning with her partner, but added, “We’re kind of just dealing with the logistics of it day by day, but I’ve really been just kind of squirreling away and then hoping that gets me to January.”

Right now, she and her partner reportedly live in a one-bedroom apartment in the Bronx. The average rent for an apartment in Washington, D.C., is $2,700, according to CNBC.

Housing is one of her platforms, which she has said is a human right. Her website reads, “Housing in the United States has become a playground for wealthy developers instead of a leg up towards the American Dream. In New York City specifically, money from luxury real estate developers has taken over our political establishment – leading to luxury rezonings that push out small businesses and working families, and leave a wake of empty units in their place.”

We are looking forward to the change Ocasio-Cortez will bring to D.C.

