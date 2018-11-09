CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Arkansas Man Accused Of Making Death Threats Against CNN Anchor Don Lemon

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

A white man from Arkansas was arrested on election day after he allegedly made more than 40 calls to CNN headquarters, some of which included death threats against CNN anchor Don Lemon, USA Today reports.

Benjamin Craig Matthews, 39,  faces five felony counts of terroristic threatening, nine misdemeanor counts of harassing communications and four misdemeanor counts of second-degree terroristic threatening. He was being held in the Baxter County jail on a $15,000 bond.

According to the publication, Matthews began making the calls to CNN on Oct. 31. Matthews allegedly made three calls to the network that day. In one of the calls, Matthews reportedly threatened to beat up Lemon. Later in the day, Matthews was reportedly verbally abusive with an operator.

He is accused of calling the network six times in the span of 23 minutes on Nov.1.  During one of the calls Matthews allegedly asked to be directed to Lemon’s “dead body hanging from a tree.” During another call in that time frame, he reportedly asked the operator to help kill Lemon.

On Nov. 2, Matthews is accused of placing another six calls to the network during another 23-minute time span. In three of those calls, Matthews is accused of asking his calls be directed to “pipe bombs for Don Lemon.”

The affidavit noted Matthews alleged calls appeared to suggest a pattern of harassment based on certain political beliefs.

Celebrity Death Threats

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Death Threats

Continue reading Celebrity Death Threats

Celebrity Death Threats

True, celebrities have fame and fortune and some even get an occasional death threat.  That has to be very scary especially when it is sometimes sent from somewhere out there in cyberspace from some faceless (perhaps) psycho. Here are just a few celebs that have gotten death threats over the last few years.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Arkansas Man Accused Of Making Death Threats Against CNN Anchor Don Lemon was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Newly Elected Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Can’t Afford An Apartment…

She is the youngest person ever to be elected to Congress.
11.09.18
Black America ‘Did The Thing’ With High Voter…

Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown shared with NewsOne her first-hand experience in the trenches on Election Day 2018 in…
11.09.18
‘Fighting For Justice’: Black Mom Who Lost Family…

A Black woman comments on the indictment of the boat captain responsible for the sea accident that killed nine members…
11.09.18
Bring It Home! Florida Governor’s Race Reportedly Headed…

Mayor Andrew Gillum still has a chance.
11.09.18
Protesters At Tucker Carlson’s House Double Down: ‘Promotion…

Smash Racism D.C. speaks out about their protest against the Fox News host.
11.09.18
Stacey Abrams Campaign Speaks Out On Trifling Brian…

She will not give up.
11.08.18
Multiple Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In California…

https://www.facebook.com/ABC7/videos/285272605449452/ Multiple injuries reported after a mass shooting situation in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night. Thousand Oaks…
11.08.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Losing Black GOP…

President Trump mocks Black Republican Mia Love.
11.08.18
Victory! 19 Black Women Made History In Texas

This is epic.
11.08.18
Trump Wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Resign!

According to CNN Attorney General, Jeff Sessions has been asked to resign by President Donald Trump. https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1060258178791817217 This comes after…
11.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close