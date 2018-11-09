Arkansas Man Accused Of Making Death Threats Against CNN Anchor Don Lemon

A white man from Arkansas was arrested on election day after he allegedly made more than 40 calls to CNN headquarters, some of which included death threats against CNN anchor Don Lemon, USA Today reports.

Benjamin Craig Matthews, 39, faces five felony counts of terroristic threatening, nine misdemeanor counts of harassing communications and four misdemeanor counts of second-degree terroristic threatening. He was being held in the Baxter County jail on a $15,000 bond.

According to the publication, Matthews began making the calls to CNN on Oct. 31. Matthews allegedly made three calls to the network that day. In one of the calls, Matthews reportedly threatened to beat up Lemon. Later in the day, Matthews was reportedly verbally abusive with an operator.

He is accused of calling the network six times in the span of 23 minutes on Nov.1. During one of the calls Matthews allegedly asked to be directed to Lemon’s “dead body hanging from a tree.” During another call in that time frame, he reportedly asked the operator to help kill Lemon.

On Nov. 2, Matthews is accused of placing another six calls to the network during another 23-minute time span. In three of those calls, Matthews is accused of asking his calls be directed to “pipe bombs for Don Lemon.”

The affidavit noted Matthews alleged calls appeared to suggest a pattern of harassment based on certain political beliefs.

