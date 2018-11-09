CLOSE
Woman Shoots At Parents Over Watching Football Game On TV

Police Detective at Crime Scene

(adamkaz)

A Georgia woman allegedly shot at her parents after her father wouldn’t change the channel from the University of Georgia football game, the Macon Telegraph reported.

Tambria Chaprii Palmer, 28, was arrested at her family’s home.

Her father, Darrell Palmer, was watching the UGA Bulldogs play the Kentucky Wildcats when Tambria grabbed the remote control and changed the channel, reports the Telegraph.

An argument started between the two, and her father turned the TV off. She then tried to turn it back on, but he blocked her, the report said. She then allegedly began cursing at him and tried to hit him in his face.

She then went into her bedroom and said, “she was going to send everyone in the house to hell,” her parents said in the report. Darrell Palmer said he thought he heard a “gun chambering a round” and went toward the bedroom to find Tambria sitting on the bed with a handgun in her lap.

She fired a shot at her father which sent him running out of the house. Her mother, Le’Trice Palmer, was holding her newborn granddaughter when she heard gunshots and ran out of the house, the report said.

Tambria reportedly chased her mother across the front yard toward a neighbor’s house, firing shots as they ran. Le’Trice fell to the ground several times to try to dodge the bullets.

When police arrived Tambria had fired every bullet from the gun and allegedly threw it into the bushes.

Palmer’s three other children, between the ages of ages 2 and 10, were in a back bedroom in the home, the newspaper reported.

Palmer, who is unemployed and lives with her parents, faces six counts of aggravated assault, four counts of cruelty to children and one count of reckless conduct, the Telegraph reported. Her children remain in the care of her parents.

Woman Shoots At Parents Over Watching Football Game On TV was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

