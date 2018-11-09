News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

John Witherspoon Talks Being Recognized in the Unemployment Line, The Next Friday Movie and More

Leave a comment

 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 52140 to join!

 

John Witherspoon is most commonly known for his funny roles on The Wayans Brothers Show, Boomerang and Friday movies but after 40 years in the game he is still doing comedy and on the road.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

On a recent tour stop in Columbus Witherspoon shared how he once got recognized in the unemployment line while in between jobs.  Witherspoon also talks about how he only got paid five-thousand dollars for his first appearance in the Friday franchise, if the next movie will happen and he plans about cutting back on work to semi-retire from the business.

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

20 photos Launch gallery

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

Continue reading The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

The Latest:

John Witherspoon Talks Being Recognized in the Unemployment Line, The Next Friday Movie and More was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Racist White Women Harass An Andrew Gillum…

Disgusting.
11.10.18
Creflo ‘$65 Million Jet’ Dollar Wants You To…

The money hungry pastor strikes again.
11.10.18
KKK Reportedly Calling For ‘Trump Supporters’ In Austin,…

The terrorist group is calling for a rally at the capitol building.
11.10.18
Andrew Gillum Fires Back At Wannabe Dictator Donald…

Trump clearly doesn't believe in counting every vote.
11.10.18
The Person Who Could Decide If Andrew Gillum…

As ballots were still being tabulated in Florida's series of contentious elections this week, all eyes were seemingly on Broward…
11.10.18
Why Is Bill Cosby Selling Paintings From His…

Could all of Bill Cosby's legal woes finally be catching up with his finances?
11.10.18
Newly Elected Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Can’t Afford An Apartment…

She is the youngest person ever to be elected to Congress.
11.09.18
Black America ‘Did The Thing’ With High Voter…

Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown shared with NewsOne her first-hand experience in the trenches on Election Day 2018 in…
11.09.18
‘Fighting For Justice’: Black Mom Who Lost Family…

A Black woman comments on the indictment of the boat captain responsible for the sea accident that killed nine members…
11.09.18
Bring It Home! Florida Governor’s Race Reportedly Headed…

Mayor Andrew Gillum still has a chance.
11.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close