You Care: Kanye West Now Has Red Hair

We express ourselves in different ways?

Kanye West

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Kanye West has apparently put away the red Make America Great Again hat. Instead, he is now rocking red hair. 

Well actually, it looks red and yellow, with some hits of orange, which is the combo of…never mind.

Says TMZ:

Ye was out in L.A. Saturday afternoon with a new hairdo that was presumably for his music video shoot with Tekashi69. As we’ve reported … Kanye and Tekashi were in the Beverly Hills mansion getting ready to film when gunfire erupted, prompting Ye to immediately bounce.

Cops are on the hunt for the shooters who were caught on video spraying the mansion with bullets. As if that wasn’t scary enough … Kanye’s also had to deal with the California wildfire that’s torched nearly a million acres.

West’s week was hectic considering he broke out when shots were fired at a Tekashi video (no shame in that) and had to evacuate his crib due to a wildfire in California.

Pray for Yeezy.

