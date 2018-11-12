CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Red Flag? Michelle Williams’ Fiancé Chad Goes Low During Discussion About Race, Brings Up Michelle’s Struggles With Mental Health

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

2011 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Isaac Brekken / Getty

The second episode of Chad Loves Michelle, the reality series starring Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams and her fiancé Chad Johnson aired on OWN Sunday night with plenty of people raising concern about the couple, namely in regards to one argument which made it on camera for everyone to see.

The show depicts the couple’s road to newlywed bliss and the rocky road even that has been. In one clip, the two are having a discussion when Michelle brings up the topic of race, which Chad disapproves of.

“I said something to him on the lines of ‘Well, Chad, because you are not Black you would not understand why I communicate the way I do. Maybe because you didn’t grow up around a lot of Black people.’ So that was very, very offensive to Chad,” Michelle recalled in the clip.

RELATED: Michelle Williams Defends Doing Reality TV

RELATED: Michelle Williams Thanks Fans After Seeking Treatment For Depression

Johnson was so offended by the notion that he alluded to Michelle’s battles with mental health just to spite her.

“And this is not to justify it, but yesterday when we had the disagreement, he said ‘Did you take your meds today?’” Michelle told the counselor.

Johnson apologized for the remark and said that he lost his temper but that the remark had everything to do with he and Michelle’s racial differences. But is it a red flag for their marriage? Watch and judge for yourself.

Red Flag? Michelle Williams’ Fiancé Chad Goes Low During Discussion About Race, Brings Up Michelle’s Struggles With Mental Health was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas Police Association Pushing The Narrative That Amber…

When did fatigue make you shoot someone?
11.13.18
Black Man Paralyzed In Police Shooting Enters Political…

A Black man paralyzed in a police shooting campaigns for a seat on the Pittsburgh City Council.
11.13.18
Flawless! Michelle Obama Slays In Dior For December’s…

In a deeply personal interview, Oprah Winfrey and our #ForeverFLOTUS discuss her anticipated memoir, overcoming her marriage issues with counseling…
11.13.18
Woman Beaten And Stabbed On A NYC Subway…

New York City police are investigating the senseless attack on Ann Marie Washington, 57, as a hate crime.
11.13.18
Everything We Know About The Black Security Guard…

A police officer mistakenly shot and killed an African-American security guard.
11.13.18
5 Bombshells From Michelle Obama’s Memoir

Former First Lady Michelle Obama publishes her memoir.
11.13.18
Florida Gov. Rick Scott Files Lawsuit To Block…

Andrew Gillum is still fighting.
11.13.18
Mississippi Nurse Fired After Voting Wearing A T-Shirt…

Wrong outfit for election day.
11.13.18
Stacey Abrams Campaign Files Federal Lawsuit For Every…

The fight is not over.
11.13.18
Black Republican DA Who Was Voted Out Wants…

Faith Johnson lost by a landslide.
11.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close