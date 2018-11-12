Jazzy Report: The Fattest And Fittest States In America Might Surprise You

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 11.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Mississippi has been named the fattest state in America for the third year in a row. The state earned it’s title by looking at the number of obese children and adults as well as the number of people with health issues like high blood pressure.  On the other hand, Colorado was named the most fit state.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Jazzy Report: The Fattest And Fittest States In America Might Surprise You was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas Police Association Pushing The Narrative That Amber…

When did fatigue make you shoot someone?
11.13.18
Black Man Paralyzed In Police Shooting Enters Political…

A Black man paralyzed in a police shooting campaigns for a seat on the Pittsburgh City Council.
11.13.18
Flawless! Michelle Obama Slays In Dior For December’s…

In a deeply personal interview, Oprah Winfrey and our #ForeverFLOTUS discuss her anticipated memoir, overcoming her marriage issues with counseling…
11.13.18
Woman Beaten And Stabbed On A NYC Subway…

New York City police are investigating the senseless attack on Ann Marie Washington, 57, as a hate crime.
11.13.18
Everything We Know About The Black Security Guard…

A police officer mistakenly shot and killed an African-American security guard.
11.13.18
5 Bombshells From Michelle Obama’s Memoir

Former First Lady Michelle Obama publishes her memoir.
11.13.18
Florida Gov. Rick Scott Files Lawsuit To Block…

Andrew Gillum is still fighting.
11.13.18
Mississippi Nurse Fired After Voting Wearing A T-Shirt…

Wrong outfit for election day.
11.13.18
Stacey Abrams Campaign Files Federal Lawsuit For Every…

The fight is not over.
11.13.18
Black Republican DA Who Was Voted Out Wants…

Faith Johnson lost by a landslide.
11.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close