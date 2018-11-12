CLOSE
Bruno Mars Donates 24,000 Meals To Hawaiian Families In Need

"24 karat magic in the air..."

View this post on Instagram

Magnum P.I.M.P #AlohaStadium #Hawaii

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

This Thanksgiving, Bruno Mars is looking out for folks back home in Hawaii. The famed singer has reportedly donated 24,000 meals to those who would’ve went without.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Savation Army Major Jeff Martin said in a statement:

“We are humbled and honored by this generous donation from Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars. Because of his amazing gift, 24,000 meals will be provided to those in need on this Thanksgiving holiday in Hawaii. Bruno is a shining example of how people in Hawaii step forward and take care of one another and we are grateful to him for his aloha and kokua.”

Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division’s 48th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner meal program usually gives away upwards of 2,000 meals, but thanks to Bruno Mars’ gift they’ve expanded their reach by a lot this year. Dope sh*t.

