CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Stan Lee Dead At 95

Leave a comment
World Premiere Of 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Stan Lee, the beloved comic figure behind much of the Marvel Universe has died. He was 95.

According to TMZ, Lee was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he later died.

The Marvel co-founder had battled bouts of pneumonia and other various illnesses over the years but came back to the spotlight with the successful launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008. He made a cameo appearance in every Marvel film beginning with Iron Man up to this past May’s Avengers movie.

He had already shot his cameo scenes for next year’s Avengers film which was already going to be emotional going into thanks to the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Lee co-founded Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961, giving way to iconic figures such as Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Luke Cage, X-Men, The Avengers, the Fantastic Four and more.

Stan Lee Dead At 95 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas Police Association Pushing The Narrative That Amber…

When did fatigue make you shoot someone?
11.13.18
Black Man Paralyzed In Police Shooting Enters Political…

A Black man paralyzed in a police shooting campaigns for a seat on the Pittsburgh City Council.
11.13.18
Flawless! Michelle Obama Slays In Dior For December’s…

In a deeply personal interview, Oprah Winfrey and our #ForeverFLOTUS discuss her anticipated memoir, overcoming her marriage issues with counseling…
11.13.18
Woman Beaten And Stabbed On A NYC Subway…

New York City police are investigating the senseless attack on Ann Marie Washington, 57, as a hate crime.
11.13.18
Everything We Know About The Black Security Guard…

A police officer mistakenly shot and killed an African-American security guard.
11.13.18
5 Bombshells From Michelle Obama’s Memoir

Former First Lady Michelle Obama publishes her memoir.
11.13.18
Florida Gov. Rick Scott Files Lawsuit To Block…

Andrew Gillum is still fighting.
11.13.18
Mississippi Nurse Fired After Voting Wearing A T-Shirt…

Wrong outfit for election day.
11.13.18
Stacey Abrams Campaign Files Federal Lawsuit For Every…

The fight is not over.
11.13.18
Black Republican DA Who Was Voted Out Wants…

Faith Johnson lost by a landslide.
11.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close