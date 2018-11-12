Everything We Know About The Black Security Guard Mistakenly Killed By Illinois Cop

A 26-year-old security guard at a nightclub in Robbins, Illinois was doing his job when a police officer mistakenly killed him early Sunday morning.
Jemel Roberson had apprehended an armed suspect outside the bar when at least one Midlothian police officer, responding to a report about gunfire, shot and killed the bouncer, WGN-TV reported.
“He had somebody on the ground with his knee in back, with his gun in his back like, ‘Don’t move,’” witness Adam Harris recalled. “Everybody was screaming out, ‘Security!’ He was a security guard. And they still did their job, and saw a Black man with a gun, and basically killed him.”
Before the incident, the nightclub’s security team asked a group of intoxicated men to leave Manny’s Blue Room, but one of the men returned with a gun and opened fire, witnesses said. Security returned fire, and Roberson held down the suspect.
The police released limited information.
“Upon arrival officers learned there were several gunshot victims inside the bar. A Midlothian officer encountered a subject with a gun and was involved in an officer involved shooting. The subject the officer shot was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital,” a statement from Midlothian Police Chief Dan Delaney said, according to WLS-TV.
Roberson was a gifted basketball player and musician, said a GoFundMe page that was set up to help Roberson’s family pay for his funeral.
“Sadly, Jemel’s life was tragically and unexpectedly cut short this morning as he tried to save others from senseless violence. Today, many remember him as a hero; one who put others before himself,” the statement continued.
He was also known as a deeply spiritual person. He was an organist at New Spiritual Light Baptist Church in Chicago.
“How in the world does the security guard get shot by police? A young man that was literally doing his job and now he’s gone,” stated the New Spiritual Light’s Pastor Walter Turner.
