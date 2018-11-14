CLOSE
Watch Migos’ Sing Whitney Houston & More On ‘Carpool Karaoke’ [VIDEO]

Migos were the latest guests on James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke segment and the band did not disappoint. After running through adlibs of their own hits such as “Bad and Boujee,” and “Walk It Talk It,” the group began pulling bands.

Offset, Takeoff and Quavo pulled out so much money that Corden himself had to ask, “How much money do you have in the car?!”

The total? Well, about $200,000.

As the karaoke continued, the band (particularly Takeoff) sung to his heart’s content to Whitney Houston‘s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and Neil Diamond‘s “Sweet Caroline.” The trio kept pulling out money and Corden had to exclaim in shock, “I have never, ever in my life seen this much cash. Where are you going to go with this cash? What are you going to do with it?”

Well, they took him shopping at Maison Margiela to where they got Corden’s drip a little better. Plus, who knew the Migos could adlib a Neil Diamond classic? Watch the episode below.

