Charm City
Harford Road Bridge In Northeast Baltimore Will Close For 3 Years

Road Closed Sign On Barricade At Night

Source: Sean Allen / EyeEm / Getty

The Baltimore City Department Of Transportation will start the replacement of the Harford Road Bridge in Northeast Baltimore on November 19th, if weather permits. It will take three years and 18.9 million to replace the 100 year-old bridge.

During construction of the new Harford Road Bridge traffic will be closed to vehicle and foot traffic between Chesterfield and Walther Avenues. The Herring Run Trail underneath will remained opened.

The more than 22,000 drivers a day who take the major thoroughfare are asked to use detours on parallel roads: Belair Road to the east, and Hillen Road and Perring Parkway to the west.

 

 

Harford Road Bridge In Northeast Baltimore Will Close For 3 Years was originally published on 92q.com

