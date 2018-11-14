CLOSE
Toni Braxton Plans To Get Married Soon, Find Out Who She Wants As Her Maid Of Honor

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Toni Braxton and her fiance Birdman are getting married pretty soon.

The singer confirmed the couple’s engagement in February, but hadn’t set a date.

But Birdman has put his foot down, he’s ready to make her his wife!

”He said before the year is out…so a couple of weeks,” Braxton told Wendy Williams on Tuesday while appearing as a guest on the daytime talk show.

Braxton confirmed that there was almost a date at one point but she “couldn’t get all of the sisters together” with all of the drama from their reality show, Braxton Family Values. And although Birdman is reportedly fine with going to the courthouse, Braxton wants a big wedding with her best friend, Jada Pinkett-Smith, as her maid of honor.

“I need the dress,” she said. “I want the dress.”

The 51-year-old singer and the New Orleans rap mogul began dating in 2016 and made their first appearance as a couple at the BET Hip-Hop awards that June.

In an episode of Braxton Family Values that aired in August, Toni admitted to her mother, Evelyn, that she hadn’t planned anything for her upcoming wedding. 

Luckily, it sounds like she’s a little further along with the planning these days and will make her future hubby’s deadline!

See the video below:

