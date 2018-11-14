CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

High School Student Gunned Down In Apparent Gang Hit

Leave a comment

(Screenshot ABC13)

ABC 13 reports the murder of a Houston 18-year-old high school student is the latest killing in a gang war.

Delindsey Dwayne Mack, 18, was shot multiple times as he walked down the street near his school during the first lunch period around 12:15 p.m. Mack was with a 15-year-old girl at the time, she was grazed by a bullet.

It appears the shooter was sending a message, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner told the news station.

“Once the suspect fired upon the male and female, the male went down. That suspect stood over that individual and fired more shots,” Finner said.

Mack’s cousin, Deon Claymore, who was born a day apart from Mack, learned of the shooting while he was at school.

“It was pointless. He really just had too much going on,” Claymore told the station.

Police reportedly believe Mack was targeted and are asking for public support in identifying the shooter.

The suspect was allegedly driving black or dark gray sedan when he pulled up next to the teens. The gunman was reportedly wearing a mask when he got out and fired about a dozen times. Mack was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

28 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

High School Student Gunned Down In Apparent Gang Hit was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Busted! Police Give White Women A Free Pass…

An experiment shows that police racially profiled Black men who wore hoodies in a Tennessee mall.
11.15.18
Jussie Smollett Said ‘F*ck No!’ To His Character…

The actor wanted Jamal Lyon to have a Black partner.
11.15.18
Black Lawmaker Won’t Apologize For Using N-Word When…

A white lawmaker’s racist post had been swept under the rug.
11.15.18
State Sen. Nikema Williams Says She Was ‘Singled…

Williams is the first woman to hold her state legislative seat.
11.15.18
Mississippi Governor Defends Hyde-Smith ‘Public Hanging’ Comment Because…

Governor Phil Bryant shows he is just as racist as we would expect.
11.15.18
Cover-up? Police Narrative Of Jemel Roberson’s Killing Contradicts…

Witnesses said they yelled to the officer that Roberson was a security guard.
11.15.18
Professor Calls Police On Black Student For No…

A University of Texas at San Antonio professor called the police on a Black student for no good reason.
11.14.18
California Inmates Are Being Paid $1 An Hour…

The fires have reportedly killed 31 people.
11.14.18
All The Ways Michelle Obama Has Thrown Shade…

The former first lady is promoting her newly published memoir.
11.14.18
Chick-fil-A Now Offers Delivery Nationwide And Is Giving…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to…
11.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close