Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Secret To The Perfect Pot Of Collard Greens

Rickey can throw down in the kitchen and this season and he’s bringing his passion to a brand new online cooking show. Following each episode of Rickey Smiley For Real on Tuesdays at 9/8C, Rickey will keep you laughing while he prepares his favorite mouthwatering recipes on TV One’s new digital series “Cooking Up Comedy” available on TVOne.tv/CookingUpComedy and Facebook. Get the recipe for his collard greens below!

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/2 pound smoked turkey wings
  • 4 cups of chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon seasoned salt
  • 1 tablespoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 large bunch of collard greens
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 chicken bouillon cube
  • 1 tablespoon of black pepper
  • 1 whole onion sliced
  • 1 tablespoon of granulated garlic
  • 3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

DIRECTIONS

  • Wash the collard greens thoroughly.
  • Remove the stems that run down the center by holding the leaf in your left hand and stripping the leaf down with your right hand. The tender young leaves in the heart of the collards don’t need to be stripped.
  • Stack 6 to 8 leaves on top of one another, roll up and slice into 1/2 to 1-inch thick slices.
  • In a large pot, bring 1 quart of water, butter & 4 cups of chicken stock to a boil
  • Add smoked turkey wings, bouillon cube, seasoned salt, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper onions, apple cider vinegar & red pepper flakes.
  • Reduce heat to medium and cook for 45 minutes.

Food Stylist/Recipes provided by Chef Jernard. Food Photographer Terrance Rushin.

