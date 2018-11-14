CLOSE
White people calling the cops on Black folks for no good reason isn’t anything new, but thanks to smartphones these cases are at least better documented. Most recently, a University of Texas at San Antonio student claims his white professor called police on a young Black woman for putting her feet up on a desk in class.

Classmate, Apurva Rawal, caught the ordeal on video, tweeting “So this happened today in class, a girl had her feet up and the professor called the police after calling our class uncivil…This professor stopped class entirely and stepped out to call the police just because one student had her feet up on a seat in front of her. Mind you she wasn’t talking or interrupting lecture.”

He continued, “The class before this professor went on a whole tirade about how uncivil we all were because a few students were on their phone or not paying attention, cutting lecture time for the rest of us because her ego was bruised.”

“As upset as I am that my professor decided to throw a temper tantrum the lecture before an exam and cancel a class, I’m even more outraged that she would decide to single out and humiliate a student just to flex her authority in a destructive manner,” he added. The university is reportedly investigating the incident.

Read Rawal’s thread here and watch the viral video, which has been viewed over 4 million times as of Wednesday, November 14, up top. The young woman is seen being escorted out of the classroom by police.

White Professor Calls Police On Black Student Who Put Her Feet Up In Class [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

