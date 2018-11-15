Remy Ma And Papoose’s ‘Grease’ Inspired Baby Shower Was So Cute! [Pictures]

Rappers Rema Ma and Papoose are getting ready to welcome their baby, nicknamed “the golden child,” any day now! Yesterday the proud parents shared photos of their adorable Grease inspired baby shower.

“The golden child,” was celebrated by close friends like Lil Kim, Erica Mena and Safaree, and their family. The Mackies arrived to Remy & Pap’s Soda Shoppe Sock Hop fully dressed in 50s-inspired attire and rocking matching smiles.

The couple shared sweet captions to each other. “I love you more than words can express or explain,” wrote Remy to Pap. “We’ve been through so much and we always make it out…TOGETHER. I’m so excited. I’m so in love. I’m so happy. Thank you for always believing in me, for always putting me first, and for being the best husband EVER. 35 weeks! Just 5 more to go.”

Papoose shouted his wife out by saying “You never cease to amaze.”

Baby Mackie is due in December!

