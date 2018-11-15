Remy Ma And Papoose’s ‘Grease’ Inspired Baby Shower Was So Cute! [Pictures]

Rappers Rema Ma and Papoose are getting ready to welcome their baby, nicknamed “the golden child,” any day now! Yesterday the proud parents shared photos of their adorable Grease inspired baby shower.
“The golden child,” was celebrated by close friends like Lil Kim, Erica Mena and Safaree, and their family. The Mackies arrived to Remy & Pap’s Soda Shoppe Sock Hop fully dressed in 50s-inspired attire and rocking matching smiles.
View this post on Instagram
Let’s start with THE DRESS !! The amazing @KarenSabagOfficial has done it AGAIN!! Custom 50’s inspired beauty😍 We wanted to incorporate both pink & blue since we don’t know the gender of #theGoldenChild, but Karen swearsssss it’s a girl so somehow the dress ended up mostly pink😏I loveeeee it, especially the pink, white,& blue petticoat underneath (thank you Mommy Lydia💋) #RemyMa #RemAndPap #MeetTheMackies #BlackLove #RemyMArthaExperience
View this post on Instagram
1950’s Grease Theme baby shower for #thegoldenchild was epic! Peace to my brothers @yaboymoe_40 @edubbdaproducer @standup456 💯💯 peace to the #queen @remyma You never cease to amaze 🙏🏿 #blacklove #thegoldenchild December is the BIG MONTH 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Papoose feat @remyma & @angelicavila #thegoldenchild song link in on my bio!! Produced by @suitstm 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
View this post on Instagram
The Proud Parents💃🏾🕺🏾 @papoosepapoose I love you more than words can express or explain We’ve been through so much and we always make it out…TOGETHER. I’m so excited. I’m so in love. I’m so happy. Thank you for always believing in me, for always putting me first, and for being the best husband EVER💋 35 weeks! Just 5 more to go 😍#BlackLove #MeetTheMackies #RemyMa #TheGoldenChild #RemAndPap
View this post on Instagram
Can’t believe we actually had a baby shower for #thegoldenchild 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 1 of the happiest days of my life! Peace to all my family & friends, who came out! I appreciate you all!!! 🙏🏿 Special thanks to my friend, the living legend, @allan_houston He came and said an amazing prayer for #thegoldenchild 🙏🏿 We thank you my brother. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿My wife @remyma is multitalented!!! This event was all designed by her personally! 🙏🏿 #blacklove #thegoldenchild December is the big monTHHHHHH 💯🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #blessed #thegoldenchild track Papoose feat @remyma & @angelicavila link in my bio Now!! #goldenchildchallenge
The couple shared sweet captions to each other. “I love you more than words can express or explain,” wrote Remy to Pap. “We’ve been through so much and we always make it out…TOGETHER. I’m so excited. I’m so in love. I’m so happy. Thank you for always believing in me, for always putting me first, and for being the best husband EVER. 35 weeks! Just 5 more to go.”
Papoose shouted his wife out by saying “You never cease to amaze.”
Baby Mackie is due in December!
Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media
Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media
1. Porsha Williams Looks Beautiful1 of 5
2. Kenya Moore And Baby Daly2 of 5
3. Remy Ma Looks Amazing3 of 5
4. LeToya Luckett Is Glowing4 of 5
5. Amber Stevens West Is Ready To Meet Her Baby5 of 5
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Remy Ma And Papoose’s ‘Grease’ Inspired Baby Shower Was So Cute! [Pictures] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com