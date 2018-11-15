Tori Kelly Teases New Album & Offers Advice To Christian Artists | EXCLUSIVE

11.15.18
Tori Kelly‘s been on tour with a lot on her mind. The “Hiding Place” singer talks to Amir Diamond about the devastating fires back in California, her inspiration behind crafting a gospel album and her NEW album,, her favorite gospel singers and her dream of one day wanting to do a MAJOR performance at the Super Bowl!

“The area that its at, so far nobody I know has been affected. I can’t believe it, I’m looking at posts and pictures like, ‘Oh my God.’ so I’m praying for everybody out there and hope they stay safe,” Kelly said about the wildfires in California that have claimed more than 40 lives.

Speaking on her desire to create a gospel album, Kelly says she made the transition because she grew up on gospel. “Everything’s been positive,” she says. “I feel really blessed that I’ve been able to jump into another genre, another world for a second. Gospel has been a huge part of my life, it’s really how I learned how to sing. A lot of those singers are incredible and I would study them as a kid. To say at this point in my career, ‘I want to do a gospel project with Kirk Franklin’ and get to do that is just amazing.”

Watch the full interview up top and subscribe to our YouTube page as well!

