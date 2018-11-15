CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Diddy’s Former Girlfriend Kim Porter Found Dead In Her L.A. Home

Leave a comment
Array

Source: WENN / WENN

Actress and model Kim Porter, the former longtime girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs was found dead in her L.A. home. A source told TMZ that Porter had been suffering pneumonia for several weeks. No word on the cause of death.

Porter and Combs dated from 1994 until 2007. The pair has 3 children together. Porter is the mother of Christian Combs, who is making his own waves in the music world and twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila. Porter is also the mother of  singer/actor Quincy Brown (with R&B Legend Al B. Sure)

Diddy’s rep Cindi Berger tells TMZ, “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

Porter was only 47 years old.

Source: TMZ

11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

Continue reading 11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

Diddy’s Former Girlfriend Kim Porter Found Dead In Her L.A. Home was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Diddy’s Former Girlfriend Kim Porter Found Dead In…

Actress and a model Kim Porter, the former longtime girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs was found dead in her L.A.…
11.15.18
Busted! Police Give White Women A Free Pass…

An experiment shows that police racially profiled Black men who wore hoodies in a Tennessee mall.
11.15.18
Jussie Smollett Said ‘F*ck No!’ To His Character…

The actor wanted Jamal Lyon to have a Black partner.
11.15.18
Black Lawmaker Won’t Apologize For Using N-Word When…

A white lawmaker’s racist post had been swept under the rug.
11.15.18
State Sen. Nikema Williams Says She Was ‘Singled…

Williams is the first woman to hold her state legislative seat.
11.15.18
Mississippi Governor Defends Hyde-Smith ‘Public Hanging’ Comment Because…

Governor Phil Bryant shows he is just as racist as we would expect.
11.15.18
Cover-up? Police Narrative Of Jemel Roberson’s Killing Contradicts…

Witnesses said they yelled to the officer that Roberson was a security guard.
11.15.18
Professor Calls Police On Black Student For No…

A University of Texas at San Antonio professor called the police on a Black student for no good reason.
11.14.18
California Inmates Are Being Paid $1 An Hour…

The fires have reportedly killed 31 people.
11.14.18
All The Ways Michelle Obama Has Thrown Shade…

The former first lady is promoting her newly published memoir.
11.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close