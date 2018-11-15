CLOSE
Charm City
Health Department Blows $170,000 From Lead Paint Fund On Trips & More

According to a report by the city’s inspector general, the Baltimore City Health Department wasted about $170,000 from lead paint fines.

The revenue was used to purchase gifts and snacks for staff, order expensive promotional materials and fund conference trips. The poor spending of city funds took place within the health department’s Office of Chronic Disease Prevention between 2017 and 2018.

That office does prevention and outreach work regarding chronic diseases that affect Baltimore residents like lead, diabetes, asthma and heart disease.

 

 

