Baltimore unofficially set a record today for its wettest year in the books, going back to 1871.

As of 5 p.m., Thursday, November 15, enough snow, ice and rain had fallen at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to surpass an annual precipitation record of 62.66 inches, set in 2003.

A winter storm warning is still in effect for northern Baltimore County, western Howard County and across Carroll County, until early Friday morning. Baltimore City, eastern Howard and southern parts of Baltimore and Harford counties are under a winter weather advisory. Many school districts had closures today, including Baltimore and Howard Counties.

As always, please be careful and allow extra time to travel.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore Sets Record For Wettest Year was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: