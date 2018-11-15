CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore Sets Record For Wettest Year

Low Angle View Of Storm Clouds In Sky

Source: Radomir Tarasov / EyeEm / Getty

Baltimore unofficially set a record today for its wettest year in the books, going back to 1871.

As of 5 p.m., Thursday, November 15, enough snow, ice and rain had fallen at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to surpass an annual precipitation record of 62.66 inches, set in 2003.

A winter storm warning is still in effect for northern Baltimore County, western Howard County and across Carroll County, until early Friday morning. Baltimore City, eastern Howard and southern parts of Baltimore and Harford counties are under a winter weather advisory. Many school districts had closures today, including Baltimore and Howard Counties.

As always, please be careful and allow extra time to travel.

