Jon Platt To Be First African-American Music Publishing CEO At Sony/ATV

"Big Jon" continues to open doors for the culture in and outside of the boardroom.

Jon Platt

Source: WENN / WENN

Jon Platt is having an incredible 2018 and 2019 is shaping up to be just as powerful. It is rumored he will take the CEO position at the world’s biggest music publishing firm next year.

Page Six is reporting that the beloved executive will replace Marty Bandier as the CEO at Sony/ATV. The promotion would make him the first person of color to hold that title at the prestigious company. It is estimated the new contract will earn him just shy of nine million dollars a year.

The appointment should not come to anyone as a surprise. Known in the industry as “Big Jon” (he is 6 foot 7 inches in height) he has held several titles in his 23 year run within the music industry. He started off as a DJ and worked up the ladder to his most recent job as the head Warner/Chappell Music. He has played an instrumental part in several careers including Usher, Jermaine Dupri and Dr. Dre.

He is also a longtime friend of Jay-Z who presented him the Spirit of Life Award at the City of Hope’s annual gala back in October. The event, which also featured a private performance from Beyoncé, raised over six million dollars to combat cancer.

Platt is set to start his new role in April.

