Report: Public Housing Is A Complete Disaster Under The Deplorable Ben Carson

Detroit has another reason to remove Ben Carson‘s name from one of its public schools. A new report found that public housing’s safety and health under the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HJUD) have dangerously declined under the deplorable leadership of Carson. The Detroit native has apparently managed to makes lives even worse for people in need.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

A new report from NBC News revealed that under Carson and Trump, “deteriorating living conditions has been on the rise” in public housing. Federally subsidized multifamily properties failed inspection 30 percent more than in 2016. The Trump administration was explaining this shocking increase by saying its rules to pass inspections are much stricter than Obama’s.

Yep, the blame always goes to Obama versus pointing to the secretary of HUD who has no relevant experience and appears to be clueless on how to do his job.

“HUD has lost hundreds of staff members in the wake of a hiring freeze mandated by President Donald Trump. HUD’s enforcement office, tasked with going after the worst landlords, now has the lowest staff levels since 1999, according to a federal watchdog,” NBC News reported. “At the same time, Carson has proposed raising rents on poor families, requiring them to pay a higher percentage of their income for housing, and the Trump administration has pushed — so far unsuccessfully — for steep budget cuts.”

HUD has reportedly fired 480 regional staff members from the Obama-era.

“There’s no urgency on anything,” one staff member, who chose to be anonymous in fear of retribution, said.

Another staffer claimed that some housing was getting a passing grade just because of HUD’s incompetence.

“That’s how you get a passing score with mold, vermin and a falling down bathroom ceiling — the system is broken,” the unnamed source said.

“Secretary Carson owes it to these families to present a concrete plan for how he will make this better, and how he’ll make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who previously worked with HUD.

Sadly, Ben Carson probably doesn’t have the ability to create a concrete plan, as shown when he spent $31,000 on an office dining set. If Carson stays at the top, the Department of Housing and Urban Development may be broken forever.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Report: Public Housing Is A Complete Disaster Under The Deplorable Ben Carson was originally published on newsone.com