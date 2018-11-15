CLOSE
One Week Before Thanksgiving, There’s News About A Turkey Salmonella Outbreak

Thanksgiving Dinner At The Harvest In Cambridge

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Here’s what you want to hear the week before Thanksgiving….there’s a salmonella outbreak in turkeys that has infected about 164 people as of November 8th. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there is 1 reported death related in California

Experts have to advise people to let the turkey thaw out in the refrigerator and not on countertops. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have to remind people to wash their hands before and after handling the raw meat.

The brand of turkey hasn’t been identified as of now.

 

 

