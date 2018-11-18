Music Mogul Jermaine Dupri Will Be Celebrated At At Urban One Honors!

11.18.18
Jermaine Dupri’s legacy in music goes back as far as the early 80’s, dancing on stage with the great Diana Ross. As a 12-Year-Old, Dupri was already on tour with Hip-Hop group Whodini. In the early-90’s, Dupri founded So So Def Recordings and helped acts such as Kriss Kross, Da Brat and Xscape reach Multi-Platinum status.

Dupri is also an accomplished songwriter, crafting hits for Mariah Carey, Usher and more!

On December 9th we will celebrate the career of Music Mogul Jermaine Dupri at the first annual Urban One Honors at The Anthem!

Make sure you join us as we pay tribute to Dupri and his 30 plus years of contributions to music!

This year’s honorees include Tom JoynerTeyana Taylor,  Eleanor Holmes Norton and many more to be announced! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

