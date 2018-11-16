Once Again, George Zimmerman Avoids Jail Time

For some reason the state of Florida can’t seem to put George Zimmerman in jail.
ABC News reports, Zimmerman was given a misdemeanor charge for stalking a private investigator working on a docuseries Trayvon Martin: Rest in Power. According to earlier reports, Zimmerman sent hundreds of messages to Dennis Warren, who was hired to find potential subjects to participate in the documentary. Zimmerman was charged with stalking Warren in May. On Tuesday Zimmerman plead “no contest” and was sentenced to one year of probation.
In the messages, Zimmerman also allegedly threatened Jay-Z and Beyoncé, texting, “Oh yea and tell Jay-Z he’s a bitch and his wife’s a broke whore,” and “If I see either of them in my life, they’ll find themselves inside a 13 foot gator.”
Under Zimmerman’s “no contest” plea, he doesn’t have to admit guilt, and “a conviction is withheld if the conditions of the plea are met,” according to ABC News.
Judge Mark Herr seems convinced that Zimmerman won’t be able to meet the terms of his probation for a year.
“He can’t stay away from trouble. He’s toxic,” Warren said.
Since being acquitted for killing Trayvon in 2013, Zimmerman has been no stranger to the inside of a court house. He’s been charged twice with domestic aggravated assault—though those charges were later dropped.
Despite all the evidence to the contrary, Herr told the court, “We would like to not have to see his name for a while.”
From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures
From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures
1. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures1 of 18
2. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures2 of 18
3. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures3 of 18
4. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures4 of 18
5. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures5 of 18
6. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures6 of 18
7. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures7 of 18
8. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures8 of 18
9. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures9 of 18
10. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures10 of 18
11. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures11 of 18
12. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures12 of 18
13. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures13 of 18
14. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures14 of 18
15. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures15 of 18
16. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures16 of 18
17. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures17 of 18
18. From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures18 of 18
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Once Again, George Zimmerman Avoids Jail Time was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com