Once Again, George Zimmerman Avoids Jail Time

(AP Photo)

For some reason the state of Florida can’t seem to put George Zimmerman in jail.

 ABC News reports, Zimmerman was given a misdemeanor charge for stalking a private investigator working on a docuseries Trayvon Martin: Rest in Power. According to earlier reports, Zimmerman sent hundreds of messages to Dennis Warren, who was hired to find potential subjects to participate in the documentary. Zimmerman was charged with stalking Warren in May. On Tuesday Zimmerman plead “no contest” and was sentenced to one year of probation.

In the messages, Zimmerman also allegedly threatened Jay-Z and Beyoncé, texting, “Oh yea and tell Jay-Z he’s a bitch and his wife’s a broke whore,” and “If I see either of them in my life, they’ll find themselves inside a 13 foot gator.”

Under Zimmerman’s “no contest” plea, he doesn’t have to admit guilt, and “a conviction is withheld if the conditions of the plea are met,” according to ABC News.

Judge Mark Herr seems convinced that Zimmerman won’t be able to meet the terms of his probation for a year.

“He can’t stay away from trouble. He’s toxic,” Warren said.

Since being acquitted for killing Trayvon in 2013, Zimmerman has been no stranger to the inside of a court house. He’s been charged twice with domestic aggravated assault—though those charges were later dropped.

Despite all the evidence to the contrary, Herr told the court, “We would like to not have to see his name for a while.”

Once Again, George Zimmerman Avoids Jail Time was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

