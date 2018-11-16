A private forensic consultant out of Orlando, Florida has performed the third autopsy of the body of Kendrick “KJ” Johnson.
According to a report released by WALB-TV, Forensic Dimensions of Orlando have exhumed and examined the teenagers body for a second time. They have determined Johnson’s cause of death was “non-accidental blunt force trauma to his right neck and right thorax, which is the body cavity between the neck and abdomen.”
The third autopsy also contradicts the the first autopsy, which determined his cause of death was positional asphyxia.
KJ was found upside down in a vertically stored gym mat at Lowndes High School in January of 2013. A state autopsy ruled the 17-year-old’s death accidental, and a federal review of the case ended in 2016 when the Department of Justice announced it had not found “sufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges.”
The Johnson family has maintained that KJ died of foul play and have filed multiple lawsuits against dozens of defendants through the years.
View the third autopsy report here.
Celebs React To The Death Of Kim Porter On Instagram
Celebs React To The Death Of Kim Porter On Instagram
1. Ludacris Remembers His Friend1 of 16
2. Usher Is Devastated2 of 16
3. Rihanna Sends Her Love3 of 16
4. Kandi Is Praying For Her Family4 of 16
5. Tyrese Is In Shock5 of 16
6. Lance Gross Sends His Prayers6 of 16
7. Tiny Remembers Her Sweet Friend7 of 16
8. Toya Is At A Loss For Words8 of 16
9. Fab Says Rest In Paradise9 of 16
10. Nicki's Heart Is Broken10 of 16
11. Kevin Hart Sends His Love11 of 16
12. Missy Is Praying For Kim's Babies12 of 16
13. Meek Mill Is Praying13 of 16
14. Porsha Wishes Peace For Kim And Her Family14 of 16
15. The Game Sends His Love15 of 16
16. Nas Sends His Condolences16 of 16
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Private Consultant Releases New Kendrick Johnson Autopsy was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com