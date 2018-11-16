Private Consultant Releases New Kendrick Johnson Autopsy

A private forensic consultant out of Orlando, Florida has performed the third autopsy of the body of Kendrick “KJ” Johnson.

According to a report released by WALB-TV, Forensic Dimensions of Orlando have exhumed and examined the teenagers body for a second time. They have determined Johnson’s cause of death was “non-accidental blunt force trauma to his right neck and right thorax, which is the body cavity between the neck and abdomen.”

The third autopsy also contradicts the the first autopsy, which determined his cause of death was positional asphyxia.

KJ was found upside down in a vertically stored gym mat at Lowndes High School in January of 2013. A state autopsy ruled the 17-year-old’s death accidental, and a federal review of the case ended in 2016 when the Department of Justice announced it had not found “sufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges.”

The Johnson family has maintained that KJ died of foul play and have filed multiple lawsuits against dozens of defendants through the years.

View the third autopsy report here.

