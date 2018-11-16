The Rewind: Mahershala Ali Motors Through Jim Crow’s America & Sade’s Got A New Track

You already know what time it is! It’s time for another episode of Global Grind’s The Rewind hosted by none other than DJ Franchise and Landon Lavarius. Like we do each and every week, The Rewind is going to break down some of the things you may have missed out on a week ago, recap, share our take and then wrap it all up with a 1 to 10 rating to let you know whether it was worth living under a rock over.

On today’s episode, Landon Lavarius and DJ Franchise will discuss Mahershala Ali’s new movie Green Book which dropped today, November 16th. The film also stars Viggo Mortensen and is about Ali, who plays a world-class pianist who’s about to embark on a concert tour in the Deep South in 1962 and hires a tough-talking bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx as his driver and bodyguard. It’s like Driving Miss Daisy but in reverse.

Landon and Franchise both got to watch the movie, however, they have conflicting views as to whether the film is hot or not. Landon Lavarius brings up a great point about Viggo Mortensen’s recent N-word controversy. During a question and answer session for the movie, Viggo dropped the N bomb while explaining racism in the 1960s.

Ali actually discussed the incident during an appearance on The View. He said, “In this case and with Viggo who I absolutely love and adore, there’s a difference between racism, insensitivity and a lack of awareness. Any time a debate can be had in black culture about the appropriateness of the word, that should be left in black culture to have that debate, [in the] black community. But any time a non-black person says it in a space, there’s a mini-explosion that goes off within you because you suddenly haven’t processed the intention behind it, the relationship behind it.”

Have you been itching for some new music from Sade? Well, on November 10th, the songbird released a new track ‘The Big Unknown’ which appears on the soundtrack for the Steve McQueen-directed film Widows starring Viola Davis. Did our girl Sade deliver a smash? Landon and DJ Franchise weigh in!

Also, we couldn’t let an entire episode of The Rewind go by without wishing a heartfelt farewell to the creative genius that is Stan Lee.

