Kanye Gives Family Of Slain Black Man Jemel Roberson $150K

The tragic death of Black security guard Jemel Roberson at the hands of police as he was assisting in the arrest of a gunman is still under investigation. In the wake of the unfortunate incident, Kanye West has given the family of Roberson $150,000.

West heard the story of Jemel Roberson — who was gunned down by police after stopping a drunken man with a gun — and wanted to do whatever he could to lessen the burden on his family. West donated $150,000 to Roberson’s family Friday, the goal originally placed on a GoFundMe account for Roberson’s family was $10,000.

As we reported … Roberson was working security at Manny’s Blue Room Bar Sunday around 4 AM where several drunk customers were ordered out. One of those customers returned to the bar a short time later with a gun and opened fire.

Reports say Roberson returned fire, subdued the gunman and held him at gunpoint until police arrived … but when the police officer got to the scene, he shot Roberson, killing him.

The outlet adds that Roberson was working extra shifts just to secure enough money to make his son’s Christmas haul better this year.

