CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Anderson .Paak Will Be ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guest In December

Dr. Dre locked in another star for his Aftermath roster.

Leave a comment
Anderson .Paak Private Listening Mixer

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Fans and critics alike, for the most part, are loving Anderson .Paak’s new album Oxnard. The soul musician will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live in December. 

More specifically, the “Tints” singer will be holding down SNL on December 1 with actress Claire Foy hosting the episode itself.

Oxnard, .Paak’s third album, is executive produced by Dr. Dre and features all your favorites like J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Q-Tip and Pusha T, among others.

Anderson .Paak Will Be ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guest In December was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Music Mogul Jermaine Dupri Will Be Celebrated At…

Jermaine Dupri’s legacy in music goes back as far as the early 80’s, dancing on stage with the great Diana…
11.19.18
Kansas Governor Calls For County Commissioner’s Resignation Days…

Kansas' governor called for the resignation of a county commissioner over his racist remark at a board meeting.
11.19.18
Macy’s Dragged For How It Portrays Black Fathers…

Twitter users complained that Macy's holiday ad featuring families is missing a Black dad in a traditional family.
11.19.18
Sunken Place ‘Activists’ Are Whining That Detroit School…

Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine might get a name change.
11.18.18
Kanye West Donated Money To The Family Of…

The 26-year-old security guard was shot by a white police officer.
11.19.18
The National Struggle For Effective Community Oversight Of…

Nashville voters passed Amendment 1 that authorizes the creation of a police oversight panel.
11.18.18
Andrew Gillum Lost Florida Election Because Of Racism,…

The role of racism factored heavily in the Florida gubernatorial election, but not exactly how you might think it did.
11.17.18
‘He Just Started Shooting’: Cop Shot Jemel Roberson…

The narrative surrounding the controversial shooting of Jemel Roberson continued to take twists and turns nearly a week after the…
11.17.18
Melania Trump Whines That People Criticize Her Foolish…

Girl, bye!
11.17.18
Black Man Who Was Beat Unconscious By Arizona…

Robert Johnson is still recovering from his injuries.
11.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close