Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has selected Fort Worth, Texas, Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald as the city’s next police commissioner.
Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh called Fitzgerald the “best choice to lead Baltimore City’s crime fight … he understands the Consent Decree, need for reform, training and community engagement.”
Fitzgerald holds a Bachelor of Arts from Villanova University, and a Master of Business Administration and a Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration from Eastern University.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh Names Joel Fitzgerald As New Police Commissioner was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com